Letter: Accountability is expected

Our mayor recently attempted to address the report issued by the auditor of public accounts.
In his response the mayor claimed a new administration is in place and he's moving forward with that and not looking back. As far as I know, we only have a new mayor and a couple of new council members.
Doesn't look like a different administration to me and operations still consist of individuals who would have been deeply involved with the adverse findings.
It appears the mayor is going to continue running the city in this unethical manner.
I’m not in favor of our city operating this way. I hope I’m not the only one concerned about how these issues are being so easily filed away as history while a major player in the process is still in the same position of authority. I expect more accountability from our mayor. How sad for the people of Fremont.
Dale Jacobs
Fremont