I feel a great concern for our community when books with such apparently graphic obscene passages can't even be quoted in our Fremont Tribune, but are considered appropriate for children. Anything that obscene doesn’t need to be read by adults either.

Bless Mr. (Jeff) Forward for not printing these passages. I cannot personally read all the garbage that is being brought forth by some wonderful Christian people in our community. They have my support 100% for bringing this information to the public and rid our community of such.

What happened to the expression many were so enamored with because Hillary Clinton quoted it: “It takes a Village to raise a child?” The original author of that statement is correct. That doesn’t mean parents give up their responsibility. It means the rest of us have the responsibility as adults to make our communities decent and safe mentally and physically for children and adults.

Again, I want to thank those on the front lines of this issue, bringing it forth to everyone in our community and especially including those in leadership who are in the position to make better decisions than seems to be the case currently regarding this issue.

Brenda Ray

Fremont