Letter: Appalled by actions of some councilmembers

I am absolutely appalled by the March 31st city council meeting and the behaviors of the council members (Mark) Legband, (Linda) McClain, (Matt) Bechtel and (Michael) Kuhns.

The mayor requested to move 2 agenda items forward on the agenda simply because the items "were related." These individuals all approved to move these agenda items, yet they denied to move items on the March 10th agenda due to medical issues.

Why do you favor big business and deny the elderly with medical conditions the right to be heard at council meetings? One would think medical conditions would be sound reasons to move items on the agenda.

Then, Councilman Yerger requested to move 4 items up because they were from the preceding meeting. Again these 4 individuals denied to move these items up, even though they had a much more legitimate reason to be moved up on the agenda.

Why are these council members not evenly and without prejudice making decisions in regard to the good of our community? It seems they have a personal agenda or personal issue they can't set aside to be good practitioners of our city laws.