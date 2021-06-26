Letter: Attempt to limit public speaking at city council meetings is bad policy

As a veteran and former city council member, I'm appalled by the city's attorney, the mayor, and the city administrator's attempt to limit public speaking and input into the process of city governance. The city attorney stated his changes to the city code were unsolicited and self-initiated ideas that he discussed with, and got support from, the mayor and city administrator; the goal -- imposing efficiency over transparency.

I understand that under the proposed 3-reading rule change, the public would give up 66% of its speaking opportunity because the public would only be allowed to speak at 2nd reading; and that's not guaranteed, because the mayor is being granted absolute authority to decide if and when the public can speak.

Proposing that citizens go through their council representatives, instead of speaking for themselves, and being denied the right to pull items from the council's consent agenda, which the city administrator controls, while also requiring five councilmembers to concur in the removal of any items for discussion, is the ultimate insult, not only to the public but to elected councilmembers who should have an unimpeded right of removal.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}