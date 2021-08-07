Letter: Attend the special council meetings

I want to thank the Mayor, City Council representatives and City Finance Director that were in attendance at the Aug. 3rd Special Meeting. They all gave up their time with their families in order to listen to the concerns of the citizens of Fremont as to how their tax dollars are budgeted to be spent in the next two years.

It was very enlightening to be able to listen to City Council discussion of concerns brought forward by citizens. As many know, at regular City Council meetings, this doesn't happen. An adjusted budget plan was put forth by Glen Ellis to accomplish a lot of improvements without adding any additional taxes to citizens.

One problem is runaway city spending in some areas and disregard for needs in others is public apathy and lack of information. We elected city council representatives and we should go through them with our concerns, however, as many know from past experience, this accomplished very little to deter any change in course from past councils and city administration spending.

