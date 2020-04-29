Letter: Chaos in the Fremont City Council
View Comments
top story

Letter: Chaos in the Fremont City Council

{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to the Editor

I find it disgusting that some council members are proposing a gag order on their own members!

Elected officials come and go, ordinances last forever.

Council meetings are scheduled twice a month for which they are paid $500 per month. If supporters of this ordinance feel their time is worth more than $250 for a four-hour meeting and you can't stand the heat, I suggest you stay the hell out of the kitchen.

Robert Warner

Fremont

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News