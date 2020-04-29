Letter: Chaos in the Fremont City Council

I find it disgusting that some council members are proposing a gag order on their own members!
Elected officials come and go, ordinances last forever.
Council meetings are scheduled twice a month for which they are paid $500 per month. If supporters of this ordinance feel their time is worth more than $250 for a four-hour meeting and you can't stand the heat, I suggest you stay the hell out of the kitchen.
Robert Warner
Fremont
