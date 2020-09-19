 Skip to main content
Letter: Cleanup deserves a 'thank you'
Letter: Cleanup deserves a 'thank you'

Letter to the Editor

I would like to express my admiration of Carter Paulson on the huge amount of work he has done in the parks of Fremont. It is a shame that careless people cause the need for someone to clean up after them.

To Carter, and anyone else who helped him in this cleanup, I say thank you for myself and all the others who care about our environment.

Thank you also to Noah Johnson for his article for the Tribune, so we could know about it.

Margaret M. Arp

Fremont

