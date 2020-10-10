Letter: Council needs a huge time out

This is going to be a "Joe Public" comment expressing my own feelings along with many other residents of Fremont. I, myself, have been going to or watching on Zoom (with terrible audio) city council meetings with other comments and concerns to share and have seen first hand the conflicts among the city council representatives.

The bullying, harassment, chips on shoulders, spite, facial expressions and body language have all been very obvious. You, the city council, are to represent the citizens of Fremont. I cannot speak for all council members but whether a concern is in your Ward or not you need to be out there throughout the community listening and bringing those concerns to the meetings.

There should be no boundaries within the city and communication among you all to get honest and truthful answers to share with the public. A citizen should be able to confide to a council representative, if need be, without thinking or finding out that it may have been shared with the wrong people to get a caring and respectful response. Yes, Fremont had a flood and yes, the world has been turned upside down with the pandemic, but that shouldn't have any effect on how the council can represent the citizens of Fremont.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}