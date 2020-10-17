Letter: Council needs members who stand up and lead

I take issue with an opinion letter in the October 10 Tribune asserting that "divisiveness was not due to a lack of leadership." Having served as a city council representative for a number of years, I couldn't disagree more with that opinion or the assertions made regarding the three city council members that were named. Why, because they're doing exactly what they were elected to do; they do their homework; represent the people of Fremont and those that elected them.

Without elected officials like Susan Jacobus, Glen Ellis and Brad Yerger who have demonstrated their courage and conviction to be leaders by asking tough questions and invoking debate amongst their colleagues, this council would be nothing more than a bunch of 8-vote bobbleheads, which leaves the business of the city in the hands of san unaccountable/unelected city administrator.

