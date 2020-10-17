Letter: Council needs members who stand up and lead

I take issue with an opinion letter in the October 10 Tribune asserting that "divisiveness was not due to a lack of leadership." Having served as a city council representative for a number of years, I couldn't disagree more with that opinion or the assertions made regarding the three city council members that were named. Why, because they're doing exactly what they were elected to do; they do their homework; represent the people of Fremont and those that elected them.
Without elected officials like Susan Jacobus, Glen Ellis and Brad Yerger who have demonstrated their courage and conviction to be leaders by asking tough questions and invoking debate amongst their colleagues, this council would be nothing more than a bunch of 8-vote bobbleheads, which leaves the business of the city in the hands of san unaccountable/unelected city administrator.
Limiting public input to 3 minutes, and recent efforts to limit discussion and debate by council members, both do the public a disservice. Representative government is supposed to encourage public input and a means for public debate of the issues. Why, because such input and discussion help ensure the decisions made by the council are well-researched and well-reasoned, rather than merely symbolic. Repetitive 8-0 votes leave the "unelected and appointed" positions in the administration in charge of the city's affairs. I want council members who stand up, lead, think for themselves, perform research and reason/debate the issues in order to perfect the vision for growth and development in the city.
Having served as an outspoken councilman and casting plenty of "No" votes, I take issue with Mr. Bolton's conclusion that highly informed individuals are the problem rather than those who sit on their hands and merely shake their heads. I proudly served my country and city during good times and bad. Consider this, the council members called out in the referenced article were disparaged by someone who was once a councilman, but quit when city issues and/or personal matters got tough. So consider the source; then vote for the disparaged individuals and others who are capable of providing leadership.
Robert Warner
Fremont
