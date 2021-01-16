Letter: Disappointed in representatives

Disappointed in representatives

Trump bears no responsibility as I write this, although he fired up the crowd and said he would march with them to the Capitol. Reports are that he held up aid to the capitol police, which led to injuries and deaths to those trying to protect the capitol and put in danger to the legislators trying to do the county’s work certifying the electoral votes. Tonight he states the people involved in the siege on the Capitol would be found and prosecuted. Should that include the president? Is there a penalty for inciting an insurrection?