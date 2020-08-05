Letter: Disappointed in vote from Walz

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dodge County voters, please remember how we are represented in our state legislature by Sen. Lynn Walz. A bill to allow teachers to remove disruptive students from class rooms was voted against by Sen. Walz.

Teachers, you all know what it is like to have one student dominate a class with misbehavior, taking time away from teaching the rest of the class. Also I'm sure many of you have been physically accosted by students bent on getting attention by being disrespectful and disruptive.

The Nebraska Education Assoc. even recognizes the position we put our teachers in by not allowing them to physically remove a disruptive student from their classrooms and they supported this bill. To make this vote even more revolting, this bill would have required teachers and other staff "to get training on behavior health and intervention techniques" but Sen. Walz voted against it stating it would not solve the problem and instead called for a focus on training.

What part of "training on behavior health..." did she not understand?

How many parents have not had to remove a misbehaving child of their own from a group situation to handle discipline without an audience which we all know spurs children and adults to continue in whatever behavior gets attention?