Letter: Divisiveness not due to lack of leadership

How Democrat Lynn Walz has presented herself in campaign materials is not backed up by her liberal legislative voting record. Walz is a member of the Education Committee, which I chair, and as such I have had the opportunity to go toe-to-toe with her on issues where she has taken extreme, liberal positions. During a hearing where we sought to put our national motto—In God We Trust—on display in school classrooms, Walz objected to the mention of God in the halls of our schools. Walz has led the opposition to LB147, a bill to legally protect teachers and children from classroom violence, allowing teachers to have control of their classroom and to give teachers the training needed to deescalate violent classroom situations and address the causes of the child’s behavior. The bill was supported by organizations representing school districts, school administrators, the teacher’s union (NSEA) and countless parents who want the assurance that their children have a safe classroom environment. Walz’s singular opposition vote has denied passage of LB147. Walz has made it clear that she believes that a child’s bad behavior is a mental health issue and has offered as her remedy, the hiring of more mental health and social workers, dismissing the need to protect children and teachers from present harm.