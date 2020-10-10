Letter: Divisiveness not due to lack of leadership

Divisiveness not due to lack of leadership
Comments from Councilman Glen Ellis appeared in a recent Fremont Tribune article, and according to his comments, it is his opinion the divisiveness which is prevalent on the city council is the direct result of a lack of leadership. Specifically, he blames the current mayor and our city administrator.
It is my opinion, and the opinion of a great many other citizens of Fremont, that the divisiveness on the city council is not, as he states, the fault of a lack of leadership, but is in fact a direct result of the election of three council members who have their own agenda.
The dysfunctional nature of this council is caused by three members who have as their mission the firing of our city administrator and the assistant city administrator.
All a person needs to do is attend city council meetings on a regular basis to see these three council members in action, and once you have done that, you can see for yourself the reason for the divisiveness.
Go back over the council votes since these three became council members and count the number of times these three individuals have voted no on issues pertaining to the growth and development of our city.
During the past two years for Ellis and Yerger, and the past four years for Jacobus, there are well over one hundred no votes, and usually the final vote has been 5-3 with these three voting no.
Their agenda is personal, and it is negative.
I realize there needs to be a difference of opinion among council members, but this pattern is far more than a difference of opinion. This council will continue to have this problem until these three are replaced by people who have the willingness to keep in mind what is best for Fremont and its citizenry, and not their own personal negative agenda.
Gary Bolton
Fremont
Council needs a huge time out
This is going to be a “Joe Public” comment expressing my own feelings along with many other residents of Fremont. I, myself, have been going to or watching on Zoom (with terrible audio) city council meetings with other comments and concerns to share and have seen first hand the conflicts among the city council representatives.
The bullying, harassment, chips on shoulders, spite, facial expressions and body language have all been very obvious. You, the city council, are to represent the citizens of Fremont. I cannot speak for all council members but whether a concern is in your Ward or not you need to be out there throughout the community listening and bringing those concerns to the meetings.
There should be no boundaries within the city and communication among you all to get honest and truthful answers to share with the public. A citizen should be able to confide to a council representative, if need be, without thinking or finding out that it may have been shared with the wrong people to get a caring and respectful response. Yes, Fremont had a flood and yes, the world has been turned upside down with the pandemic, but that shouldn’t have any effect on how the council can represent the citizens of Fremont.
Yes, it is an election year, God help us, but here within our own city boundaries there truly needs to be more transparency and concerns for what the “Joe Publics” of Fremont have to share with everyone of you whether you were voted in for the position or hired on as staff. No more bullying and behind closed door talks or spiteful votes or bobble-head decisions.
No city should only be agreeing and being swayed by one person. It takes a team and this team representing the residents of Fremont needs a huge time out and regroup to understand the concerns and truly represent the people.
I have even been told by that one person — “we need to work together.”
Denise Kay
Fremont
Taking a stand against runaway government
To give the man from Fremont an example, the Lake Wanahoo “Education” Building was constructed at a total cost of $340,000. Sixty percent of this money came from the state-level Natural Resources Commission, whereas the remaining forty percent came from private donations.
However, the building is not used for educational purposes, but rather as an event venue for hire. This unnecessary project represents another example of runaway spending by the Lower Platte North NRD, particularly as it relates to the Lake Wanahoo recreation area.
It would be one thing to promote the Lake Wanahoo area as a nature preserve or some other place of natural beauty, but that is not what the NRD is doing. They are liberally interpreting their legal obligations in order to develop the land as a public business – in this case a campground and event venue.
The NRD’s public businesses share more in common with Mussolini’s Italy than with our Founding Father’s America. It is wrong for the government to use taxpayer money as a source of funds for its own business ventures.
If the NRD wants to develop the land around Lake Wanahoo, they should have done so privately. As the largest lake in Saunders County, a variety of homes and businesses (i.e. bars or restaurants) could have been built on specific portions of the lakeshore.
Instead, what is happening today is that the Lower Platte North NRD is requiring its residents pay a fee in order to use the facilities that taxpayers already paid to construct and continue to pay to maintain. This is wrong.
I will continue to stand against runaway government spending and fight the creep of socialism. Moreover, if we fail to stop the rise in spending and taxes, we will have no one but ourselves to blame – this is our local government.
Nicholas Oviatt
Yutan
Thanks to every single donor
Our Kiwanis Club would like to thank every donor who contributed to the fundraising effort for the Splash Station playground. Donations totaled $195,556.
We appreciate the support of our Mayor and City Council for allowing access to city property and the help of city employees to bring the project to fruition.
Additionally, our thanks to all who donated to the Johnson Lake fountain. The Lower Platte North Natural Resources District offered a great gift to push this project along. Along with other donors, our Kiwanis Club and the Fremont Area Community Foundation helped this effort to reach the finish line.
A tip of the hat to Darek and Pete from the Firemen’s Dive Team and workers from TNT Electric for their help placing the unit in the boat provided by Ron Vlach of Victory Marine. It was a beast to get into the lake. Thank you all for your support.
Don Cunningham
Kiwanis Past-President
Rogers right for Dodge County
As a native of the Dodge County area, I share your conservative principles of hard work, personal responsibility and family values. That is why I am endorsing David Rogers to be your State Senator. His military service proves he respects your freedoms. As a registered Republican, he is a solid defender of life, your second amendment, family rights and supports public education.
How Democrat Lynn Walz has presented herself in campaign materials is not backed up by her liberal legislative voting record. Walz is a member of the Education Committee, which I chair, and as such I have had the opportunity to go toe-to-toe with her on issues where she has taken extreme, liberal positions. During a hearing where we sought to put our national motto—In God We Trust—on display in school classrooms, Walz objected to the mention of God in the halls of our schools. Walz has led the opposition to LB147, a bill to legally protect teachers and children from classroom violence, allowing teachers to have control of their classroom and to give teachers the training needed to deescalate violent classroom situations and address the causes of the child’s behavior. The bill was supported by organizations representing school districts, school administrators, the teacher’s union (NSEA) and countless parents who want the assurance that their children have a safe classroom environment. Walz’s singular opposition vote has denied passage of LB147. Walz has made it clear that she believes that a child’s bad behavior is a mental health issue and has offered as her remedy, the hiring of more mental health and social workers, dismissing the need to protect children and teachers from present harm.
Walz consistently supports liberal causes: legalizing marijuana, releasing dangerous felons early and expanding their benefits. She has opposed protecting your second amendment rights and voter identification legislation.
I ran for office with the idea of protecting our freedoms, maximizing our children’s public education experience, keeping criminals out of our neighborhoods and giving you property tax relief through good school funding policy. Walz has consistently stood in opposition.
A vote for David Rogers is a vote for Dodge County values.
Senator Mike Groene
LD42
