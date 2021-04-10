Letter: Do no harm

In every city there are 3 distinct groups - People, Business and City government.

When the People do well, Businesses and the City automatically benefit. But what happens when a City puts Business over People?

The threat of lost state funds has Fremont scrambling to turn our Technology Park into a Business Park.

And in that rush, a single business has us reacting rather than planning.

The problem? Business Park (BP) runoff has flooded Central Park residents and damaged their homes twice in the last five years.

Now, cover 50% or more of the BP’s bare ground with buildings and concrete. Could there be a problem?

To add to the threat, a single business wants even bigger buildings there - roughly 20% larger than allowed. That one exception lets every builder in the Park to do the same, covering even more ground. The very real question for 178 homes surrounding the BP is: “Where does all that extra water go?”

The answers keep changing.