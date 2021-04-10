Letter: Do no harm

In every city there are 3 distinct groups - People, Business and City government.
When the People do well, Businesses and the City automatically benefit. But what happens when a City puts Business over People?
The threat of lost state funds has Fremont scrambling to turn our Technology Park into a Business Park.
And in that rush, a single business has us reacting rather than planning.
The problem? Business Park (BP) runoff has flooded Central Park residents and damaged their homes twice in the last five years.
Now, cover 50% or more of the BP’s bare ground with buildings and concrete. Could there be a problem?
To add to the threat, a single business wants even bigger buildings there - roughly 20% larger than allowed. That one exception lets every builder in the Park to do the same, covering even more ground. The very real question for 178 homes surrounding the BP is: “Where does all that extra water go?”
The answers keep changing.
There is a drainage study – from 2013 – before many of the homes were built. It plans for a 10-year flood event. But since 2016, Fremont has had two, 100-year floods. Where does that go? To abandoned cricks the City itself describes as “worthless”? How, exactly, will they handle an extra 2.3 million gallons of water?
Fremont’s history is “anything for business.” And every time they create a problem, the response is the same: If Builder 1 and Business 2 both built legally, “Builder 1” has a problem. Builder 1 is now the178 private homes bordering Business 2 - the BP. As always, the People will own – and pay for - whatever problem the City creates.
Most councilpersons recognized the problem and voted against the bigger buildings at the last meeting. But Business, not People, drives our veteran administrators. They will be back to bow to Business – and change the rules without knowing what the real rules are.
Now is a good time for our new administration to remember one, simple rule: Before you can do good, first be sure you do no harm.
Paul Von Behren
Fremont, Neb.