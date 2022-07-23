Letter: Don't forget hometown entertainment

I recently attended Neil Simon’s classic play “The Odd Couple” at the Fremont Opera House. It was a quality production and an appreciative audience had two hours of steady laughs. My only disappointment was the small number of people attending.

The Opera House Board would like to resurrect the Community Theater that was active in Fremont about 30 years ago. I was a member then, but the actors aged and we had no permanent home and so it dissolved.

With support your community could again have more entertainment like “The Odd Couple” and “Laugh In” with local actors at a reasonable cost in the current updated first floor facility of the Opera House. The profits could be used to benefit the restoration of the original Opera House which is upstairs.

Yes, our community enjoys quality productions by the high schools and Midland University students, but we could have another bright star with your support.

Richard Hirschman

Fremont