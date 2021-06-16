 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Dumbfounded by recall attempt
0 Comments
top story

Letter: Dumbfounded by recall attempt

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to the Editor

I am a lifelong Fremonter, a graduate of Fremont High and Midland University. I love my hometown, but am dumbfounded by a vocal minority of its members attempting to recall Mark Legband. Few have served this community with as much honor and integrity.

The accusation against him is that he followed the law. He acted in a way to make sure the contract with Dodge County Humane Society was terminated in a legal way.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Going after an honorable man for following the law is illogical and immoral.

Fremont is blessed to have leadership from a man like Mark, who is deliberate and honest in his decision making.

Michael Petersen

Fremont

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News