Letter: Fighting for all Nebraskans

A huge holiday thank you to the entire Fremont community area and its health-conscious citizens. Employers and organizations partnered with CHAD, combined health agencies drive, to fulfill its mission of improving lives by raising funds for 21 of Nebraska’s top health charities. Your generous donations continue to make a difference and have touched countless lives. Even though 2020 is another unforgettable year with the virus after the devastating floods for the Fremont area, you still reached out to do what you could to help with what you could.

All of us are or will be affected by chronic illness, whether it be personally or through a family member, friend or other loved ones. When chronic illness or end of life issues arise, it is so important to have local Nebraska support from the 21 member health charities of CHAD.

We are also very grateful to the Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel, Methodist Fremont Health, Fremont Public Schools, Register Law, CP Physical Therapy, Wooden Windmill and the John and Norma Register’s “Tomorrow’s Hope”. We thank you for understanding the importance of corporate and personal giving campaigns in your organizations and for giving your employees an opportunity to both give to and connect with our local premier health charities.