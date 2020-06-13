Letter: Gathering signatures

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The work to put the Nebraska Medical Marijuana question on the November ballot is into its final weeks of gathering signatures. I am asking the citizens of Dodge County in particular and Nebraskans, in general, to please sign the petition to move this forward for the residents of our state who truly need legal access to the effective therapies that products containing cannabis chemicals can provide.

These products provide much needed relief for pain management across a broad spectrum of medical issues without the devastating side effects of long term prescription opioid use. It has also been shown to be effective for seizures, tremors, PTSD, migraines and many other serious medical conditions. This effort is, in fact, endorsed by the Nebraska Epilepsy Foundation.

I have personally collected signatures from our citizens ranging in ages from 18 to 86 from the entirety of the political spectrum. If the chemicals in these therapies did not have the terms "marijuana' or "cannabis" associated with them, they would have been widely available long ago. We need to set aside the bias and make this another tool in the belt of our health care providers.