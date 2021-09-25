Letter: Greater attendance needed at Fremont City Council meetings

I have been attending Fremont City Council meetings for quite some time and especially the past month as city staff, the mayor, and city council have been working on the biennial budget for 2021-2023 with an official vote of acceptance the responsibility of the city council. Tuesday, Sept. 14, six city council persons voted to not find money within the city budget to immediately hire additional fire department personnel to ensure the safety of Fremont citizens. The city staff, the mayor and six city council persons do not see the growth of Fremont as a need for more firemen to safely handle the increase in area and population they cover. However, they do see the need to sell city property at a loss, meaning less than paid for it. With our personal property values going up annually, everyone has to know, the value of this property has gone up in value from the original purchase price also. Selling this property to even at least recovering the original cost would have added money available to hire fire department personnel. Apparently too, there is money budgeted to set aside to make an end run around voter disapproval of a bond to build a joint law enforcement center therefore they can make the decision without citizens having a voice.