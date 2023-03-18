March 14 was “Learn about Butterflies Day,” and this is my first year of discovering the importance of these pollinators in relationship to food security. I honestly have been living in the big city, most of my adult life, which has caused a separation between myself and the natural processes needed to produce the food I easily take for granted. My limited relationship is grabbing food from the grocery store with little thought how and where it came from; I'm confident I'm not alone.

I, living in an apartment in downtown Lincoln, have limitations on how I can personally help the butterfly population, so I decided to volunteer myself to hopefully be an instrument to inspire curiosity in others.

One of the ways I intend on doing this is through letters to the editor of Nebraska newspapers briefly talking about volunteer activity I want to be part of and how any reader can also contribute to helping the butterfly population with personal actions.

What I would love to participate in doing is presenting information to neighborhood estates (all homeowners in a particular community) etc. about the environmentally friendly choice of prairie lawns to promote biodiversity etc. (This would be done) by communication means of a PowerPoint presentation along with guidance literature, information links to DIY videos, links to landscaping specialists like Monarch Gardens and overall inspire people to remember or learn of their connection with Mother Earth and all earthlings. I feel many people have little to no idea of the importance of diversity. Humans are either a part of the problem or they can be part of a workable solution. I also believe there are people who once they receive this kind of information, they too can make radical changes going from making arbitrary choices to informed decisions.

If any reader knows of an entity where I can volunteer such services and/or collaborate with, please let me know.

As always thank you very much!

Robert Allen Rieck Jr.

Lincoln