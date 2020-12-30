Letter: Hunger in America

I want action now. The TV says we have one in every six children are hungry or go to be hungry. 48 years ago I approved the food stamp program and parity for farmers. The TV showed me farmers dumping milk because the schools were closed and the needy children not getting this milk. Farmers had to euthanize baby animals because the slaughtering plants could not process the animals and/or no market for the meat, etc.

The parents of these hungry children have filled out government forms to verify they qualify for free or reduced meals. This is handled confidentially. I believe that our president declared this pandemic a national emergency, and warped speed to cut phony red tape. To me, I do not care if you call it food stamps, school lunch program, snick, Meals on Wheels, senior centers, WIC, etc. We need to notify the top 10 employees of USDA, Health and Human Services, Department of Education, and our governors and our president should be put on notice that if any one of their citizens die for lack of food (starvation), that each of them will be held accountable for negligent homicide in each case. Who is responsible? We are responsible. Get it done now.

