Letter: I have a solution

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I have a solution for the corona virus and other health problems.

Solution 1: I suggest that our federal government or a billionaire philanthropist buy the first four or ten formula with 50 million dollars going to the institution or corporation and 5 Million for the scientist, and since we own the formula we can share it with the world and we can provide immunizations for $5 or free to stop this pandemic.

Solution 2: Since money talks, let’s get to buying. We should also allow school children to submit their theories. This honest competition will get results and our government is allegedly on the fast-track.

P.S. We have excellent scientists around the world. I believe that our tax dollars were funding that experiment in Wuhan, China, so we should own that research information unless we just made as a grant or donation with no obligation to make that information available to us?

Just thinking about our future.

Larry Marvin, Fremont

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0