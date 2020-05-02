Letter: Issue with comment

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Since my husband, Steve, is running for the city council in Ward 1, I know I need to be very careful as to what I say.

However, as a citizen that has attended many city council meetings and even spoke at a few since the beginning of the Costco invasion, I take issue with Mr. Gibson's comment regarding the long council meetings. According to the interview in the Fremont Tribune, Mr. Gibson stated regarding the amount of time and discussion at the City Council meetings, "almost gives the impression that people aren't ready to vote."

The councilmembers should have a lot of information on any issue coming before the council and have an idea how to vote, however, if they've already made up their minds, what is the point of the public input? In my opinion, that attitude is exactly what has gotten us into such contention between the people of Fremont and the city council and between councilmembers themselves.

Brenda Ray

Fremont

