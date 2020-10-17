Letter: John Wiegert

On October 10 there was an opinion piece setting forth accusations and personal opinions to which I adamantly disagree. Rather than ascribing a lack of leadership to the city administration, it asserted dysfunction at the aity council was caused solely by three councilmembers, Glen Ellis, Susan Jacobus and Brad Yerger. This assertion is so far off base it’s absolutely laughable.

All one needs to do is consider the source and the reasons for the comments made. They’re from someone who quit his council seat years ago when he couldn’t take the heat on the immigration ordinance and now he has a personal political agenda. He seeks to discredit individuals who are either seeking re-election (Susan Jacobus) or the position of mayor (Glen Ellis).

From my vantage point, the three council members he attempts to disparage should actually be saluted for doing their elected duty. Since when does coming fully prepared to meetings and asking probing questions during what should be open and free-flowing debate constitute divisiveness? Such dialogue is a prerequisite to representative government and getting the best possible solutions and direction for the city. Without such discourse, one gets what our city has seen far too often. You know, the 8-0 votes that are far too typical. There is a time and a place for such votes but not on everything if one’s doing their job.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}