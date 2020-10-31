Letter: Keep up the good work

Over a year ago I wrote you to compliment you on a local story the was interesting and unique. Today, I read the story focusing on the Legband family's struggle with COVID 19, and am complimenting you once again.

In recent months you've published many local stories about Fremonters that have been interesting and informative. You've also had stories about local issues such as city council elections and the law enforcement center, which were well written and informative.

I no longer live in Fremont, but love the city and enjoy keeping track of what's going on in my hometown. The Tribune is making that possible with your focus on local stories that are interesting and well written. Keep up the good work with your efforts to bring local news to readers.

Dave King, FHS class of '64

Peoria, Ariz.

