Letter: Library there when needed
Letter: Library there when needed

Letter to the Editor

Library there when needed

I’d like to applaud Keene Memorial Library for their hard work and perseverance during this historic pandemic.

While other venues of entertainment (movies, concerts, theaters, sporting events) have been canceled the library continues to offer many choices for distraction. During this time I have been able to read novels, do research for a project, get packets of fun stuff for the grandkids, and check out movies.

Thank you to the staff of the Keene library.

Cheryl A. Paden

Fremont

