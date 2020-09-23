Letter: Make an informed decision on JLEC

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After taking the virtual tour of the police station and sheriff's office, I noted many issues that are simply a lack of maintenance. The parking lot sinking and cracking apparently causing a leak issue into the basement, water heater, air conditioning and generator should have been replaced before now, just as homeowners must update and replace items. The elevator not being ADA compliant could be addressed just as it is in the current municipal building. This leads to the question, "Will maintenance be kept up on a new building?"

The design of part of the building allows for a 3rd story to be added without any structural changes. Buying other property in this block other than KWIK Shop and possibly closing Park street would allow expansion of the current station. This would keep the station downtown as many people have indicated they would prefer.

The sheriff's office could be expanded right where it is now, by using the whole block. Dodge County owns the whole block except for where Yost Law Firm resides. Purchasing this parcel would make space for a jail and an expanded sheriff's office. It would make sense to have the jail next to the courthouse. Having a jail here would eliminate transport time and costs when prisoners need to go to court.