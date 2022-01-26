Letter: Midland doesn't unify students or staff

Midland University celebrates their organizations like Black Student Union and Hispanic Student Union..... That may be diverse but it certainly does not unify students nor staff. Do Black students learn anything about Hispanic students by being in separate groups? Do White students, Chinese students, French students, etc. learn anything about Black students by not being included in these groups which they are not as they are the wrong color of skin?

Financial advisors advise everyone to "diversify" meaning you do not put all your money into one investment. This is good counsel to try to protect your money. With human relationships, isolation and division do nothing to create unity and love and respect for each other.

Satan knows "divide and conquer" is his most powerful tool to gain power over people. Karl Marx and all subversive government leaders know the same thing. "United we stand, divided we fall" and we fall hard.

I could say a lot about what to do but it would be better if each person would meditate on these things, really think them through with biblical guidance & prayer to the God that created the universe and do something in "our own little corner of the world" to unify us.

Brenda Ray

Fremont

