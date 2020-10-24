Letter: New law enforcement center long overdue

Regarding the Joint Law Enforcement Center's upcoming bond issue, I strongly support this issue for a variety of reasons. My 37-year career with the Fremont Police Department in several capacities gives me some deep insight into this matter. Here are some of those reasons.
Such an endeavor is long overdue. The combining of the Fremont Police Department, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office along with the existing Joint Communications Center will accomplish the further cooperation of the law enforcement community and strengthen its ability to serve our communities and county.
The facility will include offices for the Nebraska State Patrol and III CORPS Drug and Violent Crime Task Force which is comprised of six agencies.
During my tenure with the police department, it moved from the 6th and Broad location to the Military and Park location. That move was due to the growth of the department and the ever-increasing maintenance costs. The police department now finds itself in the same set of circumstances. The same condition exists at the sheriff’s department as far as space.
Some friends and acquaintances ask me questions that have been answered in public announcements and articles and on the radio.
The proposed facility is purposely designed as a shared law enforcement building with future expansion built in, will meet all current ADA guidelines and up to date building and fire codes.
All law enforcement structures have some unique features that other buildings do not require. It must be secure, yet accessible to the public, have a secure space for the storage of evidence, a specially built and equipped space for the 911 center and police and fire communications, training areas, shower facilities, a temporary holding area and the like.
The current location is old and not suited for any meaningful cost-effective expansion. A temporary move to another location while the current building is remodeled or even raised, is certainly wasteful and not at all feasible because the agencies would be forced to move twice.
Your vote for the joint law enforcement center will add to the increased ability of our law enforcement agencies to provide public safety services to our communities.
Steve Tellatin
Fremont
