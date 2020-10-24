Letter: New law enforcement center long overdue

Regarding the Joint Law Enforcement Center's upcoming bond issue, I strongly support this issue for a variety of reasons. My 37-year career with the Fremont Police Department in several capacities gives me some deep insight into this matter. Here are some of those reasons.

Such an endeavor is long overdue. The combining of the Fremont Police Department, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office along with the existing Joint Communications Center will accomplish the further cooperation of the law enforcement community and strengthen its ability to serve our communities and county.

The facility will include offices for the Nebraska State Patrol and III CORPS Drug and Violent Crime Task Force which is comprised of six agencies.

During my tenure with the police department, it moved from the 6th and Broad location to the Military and Park location. That move was due to the growth of the department and the ever-increasing maintenance costs. The police department now finds itself in the same set of circumstances. The same condition exists at the sheriff’s department as far as space.

Some friends and acquaintances ask me questions that have been answered in public announcements and articles and on the radio.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}