I’m a resident of Lincoln but have seen samples of pages from books housed in your library that are way beyond the parameters of decency. To make such material available to children and teens should be the decision of parents in the family, and with great thought about purpose and possible consequences.

Some people may feel that naivety is detrimental, and it may be true in some situations, but innocence has always been a virtue. Do you really want to participate in exposing children and teens before their time to sexual subjects and practices? Do you have that authority? Don’t you think these matters should be left up to the parents or guardians?

You may argue that you are simply complying with constitutional rights of free speech or expression. But do not freedoms also have boundaries and parameters that are borne from wisdom and common sense? Naturally, we understand that there are restraints to expression when they harm others or threaten the security of our nation. And what about harm to ourselves as well, through addictions or antisocial behavior?

Would you approve of books that show how to make bombs? Books that promote insurrection? Books on experimenting with drugs? Books about pedophilia, necrophilia or bestiality? I’m sure you would not hesitate to block them.

You are in a position to make judgements about the suitability of books purchased or donated to your library system. Your community relies upon your objectivity to make wise choices on their behalf that are wholesome, good and educational for the process of developing mature citizens.

Please consider my concerns about this situation in Fremont, for the sake of the children and a harmonious community.

Jim Kalisch

Lincoln