Letter: NRD does support Fremont

I felt the need to respond concerning a letter to the editor from a young man from Yutan that is running for a director position on the Lower Platte North NRD.

He thought Fremont has not received any attention from the NRD and has spent all the tax funds near Wahoo. The NRD did use substantial funds to build Lake Wanahoo but from years of continually flooding parts of Wahoo and shutting down highway 77, it has provided tremendous savings for the state and city.

I am one of four Directors from Fremont that was elected to serve on the LPNNRD. The Lower Platte North NRD has provided a tremendous amount of time and funds for many projects near Fremont.

The Lower Platte North NRD took the lead on the Merlyn England Project (Rawhide Diversion) which was a 3+ million project. The NRD has total maintenance and operation duties for that ditch at no cost to Fremont. The Diversion Ditch sustained damage during the 2019 flood and we worked with FEMA/NEMA to repair the ditch at no cost to Fremont.

The LPNNRD budgeted $50,000 for the Platte River Breach Repair that protects Fremont. We also contributed $36,000 earlier for the emergency repair on the Breach Repair. We also have pledged up to $100,000 for the North Bend Ditch Repair that will be instrumental in providing flood relief for North Bend and Fremont.