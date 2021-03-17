Letter: Our employees' behavior is doubly offensive

Last year we had numerous civil rights marches or demonstrations. The Preamble of our U.S. Constitution is one long sentence with our first goal or duty to establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, etc.

In the past 12 months, we have jailed one Fremont policeman, a Dodge County Sheriff's deputy and our Dodge County Attorney. I am of the opinion that the news media downplays or sugarcoats the seriousness of these offenses of active law enforcement officers abusing or violating their oaths of office by using the term "former" policeman and "former" deputy sheriff. I am of the opinion they were paid with our taxes to uphold and enforce our laws (equally to all people) at the time of this misbehavior, making their behavior doubly offensive. We are holding them accountable for their misbehavior while being our employee(s) not just as a former employee misbehaving.

Some claim to be amoral but do not use this word.

Ph.D. Phil McGraw and Dr. Lawless, and other specialists tell us that using illegal drugs destroys part of your brain, and some people if still alive may have the brain of a 10-year old for the rest of their lives. Doctor Berman and her husband just recently lost a son to the drug fentanyl, a deadly drug that he got on the internet. Children are dying from drugs.