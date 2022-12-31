Letter: Our voices deserve to be heard

If you were unaware, on Dec. 27, six city council members (Vaughan, Sookram, Ganem, Lathrop, Gibson, and Jensen) planned on voting to remove and revise ordinances that could have easily been abused by manipulating the outcome of consent agendas and controlling the abilities of other council members. The item was withdrawn from the agenda at the beginning of the meeting. I’d like to think the buzz on social media, text emails and phone calls to councilmen and the crowd in attendance helped in that decision.

By making this move, they were willing to sacrifice the rights of all Fremont citizens to speak at the meetings. That is in direct violation of the State’s Open Meetings Act.

The mayor needs to take some ownership in this. The item should have never made it on to the agenda. Between him and the six council members, someone should have immediately realized what they were doing was wrong.

Just how much havoc can two past councilmen cause when their time to speak is limited? Why is exercising their rights as tax paying citizens any different than any other citizen? The council members say that the two citizens are being revengeful and abusing they’re privilege, and that it’s causing problems at the meetings. I personally haven’t witnessed that as their time to speak is limited. The two past council members are intelligent, active in the community, and privy to what is going on in our local government. I have more faith in them than in six council members who are willing to take away my right to speak at the meetings.

This isn’t the first time they were going to take away our right to speak.

Just remember, actions speak louder than words. Let their actions be the truth. This is a council that needs to be closely watched.

Denise Shannon

Fremont