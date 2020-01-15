The December 27 issue of the Tribune included the statement granting free skating to students kindergarten through 12th grade for specific hours and dates. The report implies that free skating would not b available to these children at other times. This causes considerable concern.
Through the generosity of Evelyn Sidner and with agreement of the YMCA Foundation and YMCA, $1,103,310 as of July 31, 2013, was transferred in endowment to the YMCA Foundation in perpetual endowment. This required that 5% of the market value of the fund was to be available for monthly ice rink deficits. The agreement as accepted by the Foundation and YMCA required that "all children in the Fremont community area ages 14 and younger shall be granted free skating time at the ice rink. This skating time shall include the portion of the program, clinic, team, class, beginning hockey or other events attributable to ice time. The 'Sidner Beginning Hockey' program will be strongly promoted to the Fremont community."
If children ages 14 and under will be charged or have been charged for ice skating time, the charge would be contrary to the agreement and statutory provisions of law. I have no knowledge as to why or when the UMCA began to limit free skating time. Evelyn Sidner loved children and intended that all children be treated equally without required application or other determinations. The only limitation is to the "Fremont community area ages 14 and younger."
Evenlyn Sidner paid for perpetual free skating for these children an that payment should be honored.
Neil Schilke, Sidner trustee/donor
Fremont