Letter: Plenty to be thankful for

Living in bad times, there is still plenty to be thankful for. In times when you are trying to decipher what is right or wrong, good or bad, helping or hurting, true or false, here is what I know for sure.

This is what I know is right.

This is what I know is good.

This is what I know is helping.

This is what I know is true.

In this season when you are trying to find something to be thankful for, I want to step up and say I am thankful for the opportunity to serve the membership of the Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel. They have accomplished so much over the years going from who are you to we know who you are and what you do for so many in the community. They are a fine and amazing group of women and men. They stay focused and step up when needed on all our projects.

Thanks to all who serve in the positions of directors, coordinators and chairman for all our projects. I am thankful for the fine people I have the opportunity to work with like Heather at Parker’s Cookies and Velyda Demuth at the Learning Center who both support our Christmas bag and valentines projects for our care center veterans. Thank you to the fine activity/program directors at all the care centers that allow me to bother them several times a year for information needed and the assistance needed for our veterans’ Christmas bags and valentines deliveries.

I am thankful to have wonderful church groups to serve as hosts for our meetings and they have never failed to have wonderful luncheons. I am thankful for the youth in the area who choose to apply for our scholarships to advance their education.

Thanks is just not enough to say as we expand our relationships with many of the community agencies and businesses when needed. As I sit here today on this cold day writing this, I look back on the year and see all the warm hearts that have shared in all the successes that have come. Let’s all be thankful for who we are and the situations for which we can help or control. We all know what is right, good, helping and true.

Ruth Register, president

Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel