Letter: Pointing out the obvious

Reading about the individuals running for city council and mayor has been interesting as they list reasons for running.

I served 10 years on the council, and I know what it is like to be involved in the decision-making process and arrive at workable solutions.

It is surprising to me however that no one has really hit on the real reason why council meetings are now so lengthy while other cities our size have meetings that average an hour or so in length.

In the past, it was unusual for a meeting to go beyond two hours regardless of the length of the agenda or how controversial the issues might be. We had a study session where items were explained and council members had a chance to ask questions or contribute to the discussion or even debate the issue respectfully.

Many of our agendas were long, but they were run efficiently and council members were respectful to one another, the staff, and to the mayor and city administrator. We did not always agree, but we came together for the good of the people, and it did not take until midnight.