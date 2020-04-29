Letter: Pointing out the obvious

Reading about the individuals running for city council and mayor has been interesting as they list reasons for running.
I served 10 years on the council, and I know what it is like to be involved in the decision-making process and arrive at workable solutions.
It is surprising to me however that no one has really hit on the real reason why council meetings are now so lengthy while other cities our size have meetings that average an hour or so in length.
In the past, it was unusual for a meeting to go beyond two hours regardless of the length of the agenda or how controversial the issues might be. We had a study session where items were explained and council members had a chance to ask questions or contribute to the discussion or even debate the issue respectfully.
Many of our agendas were long, but they were run efficiently and council members were respectful to one another, the staff, and to the mayor and city administrator. We did not always agree, but we came together for the good of the people, and it did not take until midnight.
No one seems to be willing to point out the obvious issue here, but I will state what I and many others perceive the problem to be. When you have a councilmember constantly asking to have items on the consent agenda moved to the regular agenda, or constantly rewriting ordinances and proposed solutions to fit the way they believe they should be written, it adds to the length of the meeting considerably. This councilmember and usually two of their allies on the council will argue with staff and others who are experts and even argue with legal counsel.
The citizens of Fremont deserve a city council where the members have respect for one another and for the opinions of others, and not have someone with the notion that he or she is smarter than everyone else in the room.
Until this behavior stops, this council will be totally dysfunctional, and nothing will be accomplished. We deserve better than this from our elected officials.
Gary Bolton
Fremont
