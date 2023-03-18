Keene Memorial Library has been in the headlines for not so positive reasons. But KML has so very much to offer and is truly a hub for the public.

They offer homebound deliveries for those requesting reading materials that can’t get to the library for health or transportation reasons.

They offer on-site library visits to residents at both of the towers and the Friendship Center on a monthly basis. They have books to borrow to look through and also specific requests from residents. Also book exchanges are offered to many of the elderly care facilities.

They do a variety of outreach visits to inform the community of what all is available to them at the library — library cards, how to access library materials, attending events/programming. These may be done at schools, care facilities or even other city activities to show what there is for the community to be involved in.

They have their youth services share getting ready for kindergarten as well as story time for younger audiences. Older kiddos can enjoy using their imaginations building Legos weekly. Adult programming may involve trivia or author visits. Every month there is something new and different in-library being offered to all ages being library-themed challenges or activities.

They offer Book-a-Librarian which involves setting a time to request one-on-one time with a staff member for digital or educational help. This may be about accessing electronic materials on their devices or for job seekers. This may be requested in either English or Spanish.

This is all in addition to keeping up with physical and e-book requests from library card holders. The goal is to offer a wide variety of programming and reading materials for all walks of life and interests.

The staff and leadership of our library is outstanding! Please support them and all that they have done and will continue to do for our community.

Denise Kay

Fremont