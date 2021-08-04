Letter: Projects are downright ludicrous

Calling all citizens and taxpayers of Fremont. Are you paying attention to the administration's project list for spending your hard-earned dollars? In my humble opinion, some of the highest priority projects on their list are downright ludicrous. Would you support spending $15M to redo one single intersection at 23rd & Yager Road?
After already spending around $2M on the airport, would you spend another $4M on a new City Utilities/Parks Maintenance Department garage?
I'm not making this stuff up, these are three projects that the administration has put on their "urgent/high" priority list. Think about what this city could, or should, do with that $20M plus $4M in Federal COVID funds. The city could add fire/police department personnel that are needed to protect and serve the public. The city could also afford to build a brand new $10M "downtown" local police station without saddling its citizens with more indebtedness.
It has recently come to light that the city hasn't added headcount to the fire department since 1969 when the department only handled a few hundred calls a year -- now that call count has grown to over 3,000 calls a year.
Perhaps our mayor/administration could even anti up a tax levy reduction to help offset the huge increases in assessed values every property owner is experiencing. Omaha's mayor said she plans to drive their levy down to offset their revenue windfall; crickets from our mayor so far. Last budget, the council had to force some tax relief though, over opposition by the former mayor and city administrator.
This stuff isn't rocket science.
Big thanks to some council members who recognize a need for public input on the budget, since our new mayor hadn't allowed public comment at any meetings prior to Tuesday night's special meeting -- the first of three scheduled to hear public comment on the budget. The other two special public meetings are Aug. 10 and Aug. 17 at 6 p.m. at city hall. Please attend, speak up, and share your concerns and ideas before it's too late.
Donna Smith
Fremont