Letter: Proposal would hurt our community

While we as a bank do not typically raise issues occurring in Washington with our customers and community, we feel that we have to in this case.

Congress is considering requiring financial institutions to report detailed information on customer bank accounts to the IRS. This raises serious questions about the right to privacy and will raise the cost of tax preparation for individuals and small businesses in our community and across the country. The proposal, if enacted, would require all banks to report to the IRS detailed information on the inflows and outflows of every customer account above $600.

There is no doubt that Americans should honor their tax obligations, however, the IRS already receives reporting on income from a variety of sources including employers and financial institutions. We want to ask our neighbors if they are comfortable with a vague new program that would vastly expand the government’s ability to peer into their bank account. There are very real-world consequences that these new reporting requirements will have on the citizens of our country. They are intrusive and will put an unnecessary strain on small businesses. The unbanked will stay unbanked. As your community bank, we work for our customers and our community, not the IRS.