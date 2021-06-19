Letter: Questionable leadership

The Nebraska Auditor of Public accounts released a report on May 12, 2021 pertaining to Fremont. The report findings are the following.

1. Questionable Basis of Payments made Between 2016 and 2018, the City entered into “separation agreements” with three former municipal employees. Total of $372,661.34.

2. Lack of Detailed Meeting Minutes. The APA was unable to find complete documented approval for all three of the “separation agreements” at issue, as well as the payments made thereunder, in the City Council’s meeting minutes.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

3. Failure to Reply Timely to APA Document Request specifically in regards to information requested from Mr. Brian Newton.

The full document is available on the auditor of public accounts web page.

I e-mailed our mayor to see when he and the council would address the findings and have received no response. Is this really how we want our city leaders to operate?

Dale Jacobs

Fremont

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0