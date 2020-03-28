Letter: Reasoning for vote

There have been many negative comments about the additional compensation that will be given to city employees should our current COVID-19 situation escalate. I want to explain my vote in favor of it and share my reasoning.

There are 268 City of Fremont employees that would fall under this umbrella but that does not mean they all would automatically receive 2 1/2 times their normal salary. Should we move into a Stage 3 or Stage 4 criteria, many of these folks would be sent home. Yes, with their normal salary. The ones that we will require to remain at their posts to provide essential city services are the employees that would be compensated at the higher rate. Staffing will be significantly reduced but essential city services will need to be preserved even though there is elevated risk and inconvenience to those employees.

This may look excessive to some at first glance. I suggest that as an employer, our city needs to hire and retain quality individuals that will put Fremont first particularly during times of crisis even if it puts them in some peril. I expect them to have our backs and they should know that we have theirs. I promise you, if this situation rises to that point, this compensation will be the least of the city’s problems.