Letter: Reelect Senator Lynne Walz

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Senator Lynne Walz is asking for your support and vote so she can continue to serve the citizens of Dodge County. Lynne made herself available to first responders and wanted to be sure we had the resources needed to assist the residents of Dodge County during the flood event of 2019. Senator Walz has continued to advocate for the residents of Winslow by introducing legislation to allow relocation.

During her term, Lynne has shown she is a trusted nonpartisan leader that puts people first by building relationships with her colleagues and has introduced legislation that will truly make a difference for residents of Dodge County and all Nebraska.

Lynne has an open line of communication; she has held town hall meetings and is engaged with events that are happening in our communities. As we face difficult times, Senator Lynne Walz is the leader I trust to keep our families safe and healthy. Please join me in voting for Lynne Walz on May 12.

Dave Wordekemper

President, Fremont Firefighters Local 1015

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0