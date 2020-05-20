Letter: Remarks were an insult to graduates

The intent of the privilege to address a graduating class is to offer congratulations, inspiration, recognition, and encouragement for graduates to succeed in life in a happy, meaningful and compassionate way. Ben Sasse was entrusted with that responsibility at the graduation ceremonies of Fremont High School and he failed in miserable and embarrassing fashion. The lesson he taught the graduates was a firsthand demonstration of what not to be nor how to dress for the honorable occasion. His narrow-minded, politically motivated remarks were thoughtless, insulting, racist, self-serving, prejudicial, and a shameful representation of the community in which he resides and the state he so inadequately represents.

Perhaps Mr. Sasse thought he was being cute or funny (which he most certainly wasn't) when he sullied the honor of delivering his remarks, but he disgraced himself and was an insult to the graduates. He owes the graduates a very big public apology. Maybe he was the class clown in high school and felt deja vu on this occasion. His performances on the Senate floor certainly offer evidence of his clownish tendencies. Perhaps, deep within his psyche, he dislikes his name even more than if it was Jeremy and regrets not having gone to clown school. I suggest he seek therapy from a psychologist and change his name to Bozo Sasse.