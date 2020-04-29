Letter: Representative government

COVID-19 restrictions have limited public gatherings and now City Ordinance 5530, attempts to place restrictions on representative government and free speech. Make no mistake "limiting" a councilmember’s ability to fulfill their oath and duty to the thousands of citizens they represent is no different than telling each citizen that they can't, or shouldn't, be heard or effectively represented.
Doing the work of the people is especially important. Why? Many constituents choose to rely on a representative government because they don't want to speak directly for themselves. Instead, they rely on their duly elected Ward representatives or other councilmembers that are willing to do that for them. They want representatives to do the homework and to ask probing and insightful questions so informed decisions can be made. Healthy discussion and debate illuminate the issues.
And, when the public does show up to contribute for themselves, they deserve their opportunity to speak; they also deserve the utmost respect. However, for several months now, a select group of councilmembers and the mayor have shown these citizens disrespect by voting in favor of premature adjournment.
Although perhaps well-intentioned, enacting Ordinance 5530 serves only to restrict effective representative government and further disenfranchise the public under the false assumption that meetings will get shorter if it’s enacted. If there continues to be 25 to 40 items on the council’s agenda the math just doesn't compute or support the theory that this ordinance will lead to shorter meetings.
If all councilmembers have truly done their homework and come prepared to contribute, then pressing their “speak” buttons or “raising their hands” on Zoom, should not be any more difficult than raising one’s hand and covering one’s heart to recite the Pledge of Allegiance. If councilmembers have something to contribute to the discussion and debate, they should just speak up. Perhaps speaking in alphabetical order would make that decision easier.
There must be better solutions to long meetings than Ordinance 5530, and I for one, welcome alternatives for consideration. If you agree, contact the city council or speak out.
Brad Yerger
Fremont Councilmember, Ward 4
