Letter: Representative government

COVID-19 restrictions have limited public gatherings and now City Ordinance 5530, attempts to place restrictions on representative government and free speech. Make no mistake "limiting" a councilmember’s ability to fulfill their oath and duty to the thousands of citizens they represent is no different than telling each citizen that they can't, or shouldn't, be heard or effectively represented.

Doing the work of the people is especially important. Why? Many constituents choose to rely on a representative government because they don't want to speak directly for themselves. Instead, they rely on their duly elected Ward representatives or other councilmembers that are willing to do that for them. They want representatives to do the homework and to ask probing and insightful questions so informed decisions can be made. Healthy discussion and debate illuminate the issues.

And, when the public does show up to contribute for themselves, they deserve their opportunity to speak; they also deserve the utmost respect. However, for several months now, a select group of councilmembers and the mayor have shown these citizens disrespect by voting in favor of premature adjournment.