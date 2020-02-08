My opinion is that too many American citizens have been brainwashed into erroneously believing that my/our United States of America is a democracy. This error is perpetuated by the news media and talk show hosts and participants and politicians. Why do they perpetuate this error and desensitize us to shrug off their ignorance or lack of education? Why don't we correct them?
So, please have a kindergarten student repeat our pledge of allegiance to our flag and then listen very closely to him/her, or at a public meeting, listen to yourself to see if you/we are pledging our loyalty to our republic or to a democracy.
Our federal, state and local forms of government are a republic form of government and thus, minorities have rights under my/our Republic.
Please research the definition of these two words. It is my opinion that the misuse or substitution of democracy for republic is the main frustration our fellow citizens are dealing with. Hopefully, you/they will take more pride in our republic. Bullies believe that just because they vote for something, that is the law, but in our republic, we go by our United States Constitution. I seldom hear anyone quoting Amendment IX, or our Nebraska Constitution Section 26. These two are the same thing and are just as important to as Amendment I, which I often hear quoted by the news media. My opinion is that our false prophets, misusing the word democracy, must have received a D- or F in their civics or American history class.
You have free articles remaining.
Just thinking about our future.
Larry Marvin
Fremont