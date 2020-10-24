Letter: Rogers is right for District 15

I’m voting for David Rogers, registered Republican, to be State Senator for District 15 (Dodge County). Let me explain why.
Why did one of the state’s highest-profile Democrats, Douglas County Attorney, Don Kleine switch to Republican and cast an early ballot for Donald Trump? He said he’d long thought about leaving the Democrat Party, but it was “unforgivable” to politicize the prosecutor's office as the NE Democratic Party did.
Why did Democrat Brad Ashford endorse Republican Don Bacon for Congress? Democrat Kara Eastman’s views were just too radical for him.
Why does a gay former liberal-turned-conservative, Nebraska native Brandon Straka encourage Democrats to “WalkAway” from their party? … Brandon explains: “For years now, I have watched as the left has devolved into intolerant, inflexible, illogical, hateful, misguided, ill-informed, un-American, hypocritical, menacing, callous, ignorant, narrow-minded and, at times, blatantly fascistic behavior and rhetoric.” … “I have watched as formerly sensible people who claim to reject racism have come to embrace the principles of universally hating and blaming all of society’s problems on all people who have white skin.”
It is no secret that Nebraska’s Democrat Party has become radicalized in recent years. That is why we need to elect a conservative, David Rogers, to represent us in the NE Legislature.
Democrat Lynne Walz is undeniably a nice person, but when she gets to Lincoln she is influenced by her liberal friends and lobbyists chasing and voting on all kinds of liberal causes.
The Republicans in the Legislature need more conservatively oriented Republican votes to get their items out of the various committees. If that doesn’t happen they end up debating more liberal issues rather than the things of interest to Dodge County.
Elections have consequences. Let’s vote for a Republican, David Rogers, who shares our principles of personal responsibility, hard work and family values. His service in the military proves he respects our freedoms. He will defend our second amendment, is a defender of life, family rights and supports public education.
For these times we need David Rogers in the Nebraska Legislature.
Gene Schultz
Fremont
