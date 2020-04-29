Letter: Sasse a leader for conservative movement

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dialogue is important, and I'm glad Ben Sasse is a conservative leader.

Ben Sasse has justly earned a reputation for being a national leader for the conservative movement. Unlike other voices, he is always rational and responsible -- he's one of the few in D.C. who would rather have a civil debate than a shouting match. That's why I'm voting for him in the May 12 primary election.

Senator Sasse's actions reflect the best of Fremont and the best of Nebraska. He's the kind of guy who always does his homework and always "knows his stuff". Whenever Sen. Sasse steps into a committee hearing or a debate on the Senate floor, I know that our values are being fought for and represented well in our nation's capital.

Another reason I'll be voting for him is that I know he is inspiring a whole new generation of young conservatives like me to become more thoughtful. Ben never strays from his principles, but he always manages to treat his opponents with dignity and respect -- a rarity in D.C.! We need more role models like Sasse, and fewer flamethrowers.

Senator Ben Sasse has represented Nebraska so well since 2015, and I know that he'll keep up the good work in his second term. Vote for the hometown guy, Ben Sasse!

Brianna Kindler

Fremont

