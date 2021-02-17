Letter: Sasse is on the right side of our republic

Sasse is on the right side of our republic

I just witnessed the closing arguments in the second impeachment of Donald J. Trump. I listened carefully to both sides. I found the arguments of the House Managers both compelling and chilling.

Apparently, even Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell also found the House Manager’s case overwhelmingly compelling. I urge everyone to listen to his statement after the vote. However, he chose to vote to acquit Mr. Trump, as did our senior Senator, Ms. Fischer.

I think Senator McConnell’s argument that the US Constitution does not allow conviction is an obvious “fig leaf” in an attempt to play both sides. Mitch McConnell trying to hide behind this fig leaf is especially odious since he was still Majority Leader when the House impeached Trump and he refused to bring the Senate into session to accept the article of impeachment and start the trial while Trump was still in office.

For our Senators, including Ms. Fischer, to all try to hide behind this transparent fig leaf is almost laughable if the consequences were not so very serious. Our junior Senator, Mr. Sasse, does seem to understand the seriousness of the crime. He voted to convict. He voted for our republic.