Letter: Sasse represents Nebraska the right way

We know commuting back and forth to Washington can't be easy on a family; we are grateful for the Ben Sasse family for doing it for us. As long-time Republicans, we are supporting the re-election of Ben because he represents Nebraska the right way.

We appreciate his voting record: one of the three most conservative records in the U.S. Senate - a record just right for Nebraska - but, more importantly, he stands by his principles, his Party and Fremont.

Please join us in voting early or on May 12th. Support our hometown "kid" for U.S. Senate.

Elaine and John Grothusen

Fremont

