Letter: sign the Medical Marijuana petition

I encourage and invite people in the Fremont area to sign the Medical Marijuana petitions to successfully get this initiative to the general election in 2022.

Nearly 200,000 Nebraskans signed the petition for the 2020 initiative but unfortunately, that effort was thwarted in the Nebraska Supreme Court and we as citizens were unable to hold an up or down vote on the subject. Adjustments have been made to the language on the petitions and we are confident we can get this to the finish line with the help of the voting public.

We will be holding statewide signing events this Saturday (Oct. 30, 2021) and I will be hosting one in Fremont. I will be at Jensen Technology/Kelly's Craft Room at 2225 N. Clarkson St. from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. and I will have petitions available for Dodge, Saunders, and Washington County residents. The petitions are also available for signing at the following Fremont businesses during their normal hours of operation: KURE CBD & Vape, 33 W. 6th St.; Ambient Crystals Co., 141 W. Military; KURE CBD & Vape, 3351 E. 24th St.; and Jensen Technology/Kelly's Craft Room.

There are thousands of Nebraska men, women and children suffering from many different medical conditions that could find measures of safe relief with these products if made legally available for them. Anyone wanting more information on the subject or wanting to be involved, please contact me or go to nebraskamarijuana.org

Mark Jensen

Fremont

