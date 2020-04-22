Letter: Some are trying to make positive changes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Please take this as a wakeup call to all of the people in Fremont that complain about the City Council.

The City rules are difficult to understand and most do not. But, there are some City Council members that are trying to make some positive changes.

The discussion about meetings being too long is in part because some don’t want the information to get out. When trying to discuss matters prior to the meetings, some go back on the agreements and discussions that are made prior to the Council meetings. This wastes time and energy. There are state laws and local ordinances that need to be followed and often times are not.

It has been suggested by many that the only ones who matter at the City Council meetings are the local businessmen who are rich and famous; the average homeowner or property owner doesn’t stand a chance of being listened to. That makes doing what is right difficult—some will just change codes, laws, etc. and do what they want.

Please listen to the discussions or contact your City Council representative to talk to them about your concerns and what is happening within our city. With elections coming it is going to get worse.

Gloria Yerger

Fremont

